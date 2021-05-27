MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Homeless Coalition teamed up with Housing First for the eighh annual Project Homeless Connect at The Grounds in West Mobile on Thursday.

Project Homeless Connect is a one-day event that connects people who are experiencing homelessness with valuable services and resources all under one roof, free of charge.

"If you had anything legal that was hanging over your head for instance. The courts are here to listen to you, the attorneys are here to help you," said Derek Boulware, the chief executive officer of Housing First Inc. "The doctors and nurses are here to help you physically to sort of get you to a place where you can start your process on coming out of homelessness."

Other services that were offered were help getting a state ID and free transportation to and from the event.

One woman brought her cousin knowing he needed the help. "They have helped him from the time he's came in all the way," she said. "I'm still waiting for him, but they have medical, they help them with ID's, they give them sleeping bags and pillows."

Housing First Inc. has a personal mission to help battle homelessness in both Mobile and Baldwin County.

Last year alone more than 3,500 people in Mobile and Baldwin counties were living on the street, park or shelter. Project Homeless Connects' main goal is to help people get back on their feet.

"This is the first step in someone going from homeless to housed and self-sufficient and living life the way that everyone would want to," said Derek Boulware.

Housing First Inc. hopes that cities and communities across the nation continue this model and make it their own.

If you would like to donate or help Housing First Inc.'s mission, visit the organization's website.