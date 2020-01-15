Project Prom makes Baldwin County girls' dreams come true

Fairhope High School and Junior Auxiliary of the Eastern Shore are teaming up to make every girl feel like a princess this prom season.
Prom dresses, shoes, hair, makeup, and accessories can add up, but Project Prom is on a mission to make sure no one must worry about whether or not they can afford their big night.
Volunteers are currently collecting used or new prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry at multiple locations across the Eastern Shore.
Last year high school girls in need from across Baldwin County had more than 500 donated dresses to choose from, all with some help from volunteers their own age.
“I think its so nice to be able to be a part of this and make other people happy. I’m so excited to be with all the girls and help them pick out their dresses, help them pick out their accessories," said Braedon Gulledge, a FHS student and volunteer.
If you’d like to help out, donations are being accepted right now at Fairhope High School, M&M Bank in Daphne, and JPAR Coast and County through the end of the month.
Girls will be given a chance to pick out their own dresses February 1 at FHS from 11 am to 3 pm.
