MOBILE, ala. (WALA) -- In honor of National Gun violence Awareness day, Mobile NAACP along with four other branches across Alabama addressed the issue they said is plaguing too many communities.

The event, 'Project Wear Orange' heightens awareness and sense of urgency of the ongoing gun violence epidemic.

"To create a greater awareness to importance of life, to importance of putting down the gun, to importance of thinking first before you pick up a gun to settle an argument," said Robert Clopton, the President of Mobile NAACP.

'Project Wear Orange came' to life in 2013, after Hadiya Pendleton's life was taken.

Hadiya was 15 years old when Micheail Ward shot her in Chicago, after he mistook the group she was with for members of a rival gang.

Hadiya's favorite color was orange.

Robert Clopton said the color orange honors Hadiya but is also a protective color, "It stands out so when you see the color orange, just think stop gun violence," he said.

The deaths of Hadiya Pendleton, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others continues to put a spotlight on gun violence.

According to the NAACP, in 2020 the number of people killed by gun violence in the U.S. was over 40,000 -- the highest rate of gun deaths in two decades.

"Don't just give a gun to anyone that wants one...because of the Second Amendment, a lot of things have changed since the Second Amendment was written," said Robert Clopton, "for a person to purchase an AK-47 and commit a heinous crime in a matter of days is totally unacceptable."

Mobile NAACP hopes to call on local lawmakers to create legislation for stricter background checks and longer waiting periods for gun purchases.

"An awareness of gun violence is our overall goal, that it can be mitigated, eradicated and stopped."

Mobile NAACP asked that anyone who wears the color orange on June 4th-6th, to share the photo using the hashtag #WearOrange and tag @wagunresponsible on Twitter or @AllianceforGunResponsibility on Facebook and Instagram.