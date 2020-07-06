Projected Fourth of July tourism numbers on par with last year

Projected numbers for the Fourth of July weekend show occupancy rates at over 90 percent, which is pacing close to last year.
This is unlike Memorial Day weekend, where officials saw a 30 percent spike in people visiting from last year.
Over the rest of the season we’re told occupancy rates are 70-80 percent, which officials say is on par or slightly less than 2019.
Officials say this isn’t bad news, considering tourism has set new records every year since the BP oil spill.
OB GS Tourism says another new trend this year is how far in advance people are booking their vacations, averaging ten days beforehand instead of months before as in previous years.
They believe this is due to changing COVID-19 outbreak restrictions.
The later bookings also pushing back when we’ll have precise numbers for the Fourth weekend.
As those numbers come in we will update this story on air and online.
