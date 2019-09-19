BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Less than 24 hours after voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope approved a property tax increase, Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler says other cities may try to pass a similar proposal as well.
The tax increase, approved Tuesday, levies an additional $30 dollars for every $100,000 in property value. The additional money will be spent on the public schools in Spanish Fort for 10 years and in Fairhope for 30 years.
"I think the tax payers in these areas have spoke loud and clear of their approval, of our body of work, so that’s encouraging," Tyler said.
At a Wednesday press conference, the Baldwin County Board of Education insisted they will be good stewards with the additional money, which is specifically earmarked for education. The two cities will appoint a 'diverse' commission to recommend where the additional money should be spent.
"Those who voted no, we hope to prove to you that we’re going to be responsible, the word transparent is used quite a bit, but we’re going to be accountable and you will see that in the days to come and I’m very excited to do that," Cecil Christenberry, the board's president said. ]
People living in the Spanish Fort and Fairhope feeder patterns can expect to see their property taxes increase, beginning in October 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.