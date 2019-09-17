Property taxes are about to go up on the eastern shore. Voters in Fairhope and Spanish Fort voted in favor of a 3-mill property tax increase to support education.
The vote in Spanish Fort was close, where it passed by only 75 votes. That’s with more than 2,100 total votes being cast. After the votes were tallied in all three polling centers along with absentee ballots, 1,100 voted in favor of the tax and a 1,025 five voted against. It passed by a margin of less than seven percent. Spanish Fort mayor, Mike McMillan was confident voters there would support the tax.
“I expected a close vote. I paid attention to social media and had a lot of conversations. I know there was concern…always is when you increase tax, but this is going to be a good thing for our community,” McMillan said. “It’s going to be a red-letter day for Spanish Fort.”
Once the absentee votes were added to the votes from Fairhope’s four polling centers, 2,714 voted in favor while 2,225 voted against. City Councilman, Robert Brown had a message for those who voted no.
“I want to let the people know there was forty five percent that voted not in favor of this. I would like for you to watch what this money does for kids that go through Fairhope schools,” Brown said.
The additional 3-mills equals $30 in additional property tax for every $100,000 in property value. In Spanish Fort, that tax will expire in 10 years while in Fairhope, it will last for 30 years.
The returns are unofficial until the votes are counted at the Baldwin County elections office Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
