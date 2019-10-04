MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Prosecutors with the Mobile County District Attorney's Office have filed a motion to drop charges against Seth Bowick.
Bowick, 25, was arrested June 26th of this year and charged in the murder of 31-year-old Sam Wilson.
According to law enforcement sources who spoke to FOX10 News, there was pressure to make an arrest in this high profile case and MPD got the wrong guy.
Authorities say Wilson was shot after interrupting a vehicle burglary at his West Mobile Home.
Bowick was arrested a few weeks later and charged with murder as well as three counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
According to District Attorney Ashley Rich they have filed a motion to drop the charges against Bowick, but that motion has not been granted or denied as of yet.
According to Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber they had other witnesses that disputed the original witness.
"It was enough to cause us to question the motive of the original witness. We haven't ruled him out but because of the new testimony we didn't have enough to proceed with prosecution," said Barber.
This is a high profile case and when it comes to pressure to make an arrest -- Barber went on to say -- "Sure there was and a reward but the new information was enough for us to pause. Sometimes rewards can cause suspicion as to motive to help."
At last check, Bowick was still in Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.