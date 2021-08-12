MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Prosecutors are asking a Mobile County judge to place a gag order in a high-profile rape case involving two Spring Hill college students.

The DA's office is claiming statements from the defendant, his attorney and the alleged victim could affect the case.

In March, Audrey Cox told FOX10 News, she was raped in her dorm room after a night of drinking downtown. The man arrested, Vassil Kokali, an international senior at Spring Hill, told FOX10 News, he was innocent. His attorney Megan Doggett said Kokali passed multiple lie detector tests.

The Mobile County District Attorney's office is trying to stop any talk about the case in public, filing a motion for a gag order.

Part of that motion says quote: "The State contends that restraint is warranted in the instant case, in light of the Defendant’s foreign nationality, and the media publicity that this case has already generated, as well as, the charges’, which have an inherent tendency to excite the public."

The motion also references Doggett's statement's about Kokali passing a lie detector test as a violation of rules in the case.

Kokali's attorney sent FOX10 News this statement:

"We are objecting, as a gag order is an extraordinary request that is not supported by case law and should not be granted. A gag order is what's called a 'prior restraint' and they are disfavored and hard to get because they run counter - at the very least - to the First, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments.

Additionally, let me say this: the motion is interesting given the fact that it was Ms. Cox who initiated a scorched earth social media campaign against my client and Spring Hill College, and what was, on my part, a response to the disinformation and hysteria that she is trying to stoke. The extremely prejudicial and inflammatory statements being put out by Ms. Cox at the outset of this case are what prompted my initial response to media questions. The State has known from the beginning that we are following Ms. Cox's vitriolic and harassing social media postings (which number in the hundreds, perhaps thousands) and I'm sure they've asked her to stop but she hasn’t. This is just a back-handed way for the State to attempt control and silence an errant witness and has nothing to do with me or my client."

FOX10 News reached out to Audrey Cox, the alleged victim, she did not respond.

Mobile County DA Ashley Rich didn't want to comment, instead referring us to the motion her office filed.

A hearing on the gag order is set for August 26th.