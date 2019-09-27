Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is in full swing and health professionals want men to know that getting screened could save their life. Pro Health in Mobile was just one of many locations providing free prostate screenings Friday morning.
Duane Kent with Us Too, says among men in the U.S., prostate cancer is known as the "silent disease", with unnoticeable symptoms.
"There are no symptoms from it whatsoever so you can't detect it," Kent said. "If you get to the point where there are symptoms or problems then it's late., but it's treatable in every single case."
Kent says early detection is critical - starting screenings as early as 40-years-old. He says men at high risk include those with family history of prostate cancer. For many, family is the reason they came to get screened.
"My dad had cancer and prostate was diagnosed for and it ended up being something else. Cancer runs in our family so i wanted to make sure," Roderick Abrams said.
"I'm just trying to be around for my family. My pop told me a few years ago I needed to start working on it. He said when you get about 40 to get on it and I've been on it for a few years now," William Pettaway said.
This year, the American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 175,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer (about 1 in 7 men) and more than 31,000 men will die from it. While these statistics can be alarming, prostate cancer is survivable, but again, early detection is key.
"We have all of these bells and whistles to manage it whenever it's late, but it's almost like a smoke detector. If you do it early you don't have all of that stuff to fix on the back end. It's a whole lot expensive for the patient and society to manage at that point," Ronnie Hawthorne said with Infirmary Cancer Care said.
