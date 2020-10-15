MOBILE, Ala. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), traditional trick-or-treating is considered a higher risk activity this year, it was reported Thursday.
Halloween typically involves large gatherings of families and friends, crowded streets, and close contact that may put people at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD recommends making alternate plans for Halloween that will allow you and your family to enjoy the holiday safely.
Participating in one-way trick-or-treating is a great alternative way to celebrate the holiday. Line up individually wrapped treat bags for families/children to grab and go while continuing to social distance.
For those who choose to participate in traditional trick-or-treating, which is not advised, implement the following suggestions/safety measures to ensure your family and the families you come into contact with are protected:
• Do not let children grab directly from the candy bowl; pass out treats directly to
• trick-or-treaters.
• Sanitize hands thoroughly before passing out treats to trick-or-treaters.
• Do not pass out homemade treats of any kind.
• Adults should be the ones handing out treats and should be wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing by passing them out at arms’ length.
Keep in mind that costume masks are NOT substitutes for cloth face coverings. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
For more information on Halloween safety, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
