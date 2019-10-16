They are places where people come to worship and feel safe: churches.
But church shootings around the country have left authorities and clergy members on guard.
A special seminar called "Protecting Places of Worship" was held at Spring Hill College Wednesday with advice everyone can use.
Members of the clergy say they want to preach...and protect.
They saw videos like one from the FBI on how to respond in an active shooter situation.
But what if the shooting happens in a church?
Former FBI Special Agent Tim White gave church leaders advice on helping prevent shootings like, he said, "to be prepared, to do a security plan, have a security team."
But White said church leaders also need to be prepared for other crimes, like domestic violence.
He said, "The church is not perfect people. People are having troubles, as well and, occasionally, we have a really messy divorce, child custody battle that spills out into the church."
In fact, Major Thomas Richmond with The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama says he got shot at during a reported kidnapping in front of his church.
He says a man got into his car "and, as he started to leave, he stopped just down the road from us. I'm on the phone with the dispatcher. He emptied a nine millimeter at me. We still have two bullet holes in the sign in front of the church."
Church leaders say they strive to have worshipers feel welcome, but secure.
Keith Taylor, the Executive Pastor at Dauphin Way Baptist Church, said, "We have some visible security measures that people can see so that they are comfortable without feeling like, you know, there are armed guards and machine guns all around there, right? And we also have some invisible security measures, you know, behind the scenes."
But worshipers can play a part, too.
Scott Thompson with Gulf Firearms Construction said, "Find out what their church's security safety protocols are and know who to talk to if they see something that's out of the place."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.