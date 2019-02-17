OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says protective dogs helped save two young children from crossing Interstate 10.
According to witnesses, the kids were on the shoulder of I-10 near Holt and looking to cross the busy road. Five drivers spotted the children, both under the age of six, and stopped to help.
The drivers told deputies that as the kids tried to move closer to the busy road, the two dogs would stand between them and the road and push them back. Deputies said the dogs were Great Pyrenees/Shepard mixes.
Deputies and the drivers were able to safely get the children away from the road and they were taken home.
According to the sheriff's office, the kids were playing in the yard of their home when they wandered off. The young girl told deputies they were trying to chase a rainbow.
When their foster father noticed they were gone, deputies said he sent his teenage children to find them. Deputies said a health condition prevented the father from walking into the woods, so he hopped on a tractor and started looking for the missing children.
Deputies determined that the foster fother made a diligent effort to locate the children, so no criminal charges were filed.
