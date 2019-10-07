MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Providence Hospital is being lit pink during the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In addition to showing support for women and men fighting breast cancer, the Providence Breast Center is hosting an open house Oct. 24 where the facility will be providing no-cost mammograms to those who qualify.
The Breast Center at Ascension-owned Providence Hospital is a state-of-the art facility staffed by specially trained physicians and other caregivers who are trained in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The hospital says patients benefit from the experience and knowledge of a compassionate multidisciplinary team, including a fellowship-trained breast surgeon and a nurse practitioner with certification in advanced genetic counseling.
Mammograms will be available to women ages 40-64 who meet the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program guidelines. For more information, contact Robi Jones, Breast Cancer Navigator, at Providence Hospital at 251-266-2852 or email rjones@ascension.org.
Providence Breast Center Open House
- Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, 4-6 p.m.
