Alabama Beaches have been closed for more than two weeks, but that will change Friday morning, October 2, 2020. Well, sort of. Most public access points will remain closed for the time being. So, if you had plans to make a daytrip to one of the public beaches in Baldwin County, you’ll need to change your plans.
Public access areas will remain closed through the weekend and into next week at the very least. Gulf Shores officials need more time to allow businesses to reopen and have debris removed from the roads. The more traffic in town, the longer it will take.
“We’ve got a significant number of trucks that are hauling debris that’s being removed from condominiums, accommodations and businesses and piled on the roadways and on the rights-of-ways and sidewalks,” Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores said. “We’ve got still, areas of our beachfront that we’ve not been able to repair the access to the beaches.”
If you own or are renting a condo or beach house and have safe access to the beach, you’re good to go. Renters will want to call ahead to make sure what amenities are available. Gulf Shores residents will also have access through the resident-only parking area at Gulf Place. Those who live along the beach are eager to get their toes back in the sand but understand why the city is keeping public access closed.
“You have to let these people…give them time to heal and make it safe,” said condominium owner, Madonna Busenlehner. “I mean, there’s been so much debris that they’re still working today just to get all the wood and metal and there’s houses that are even being cleaned out as we speak so they’re not completely ready.”
Someone that IS ready is Ike Williams with Ike’s Beach Services. He’s been renting beach chairs and equipment in Baldwin County for 40 years and he’s never seen a year with so many pitfalls. He hopes he’ll only have to remove his equipment one more time in 2020.
“When we get finished at the end of this year it will be five times we’ve put this equipment out and picked it up so it’s kind of like…it feels like Groundhog Day,” Williams said. “You know, we get up and we’re doing it again and we’re not even out of hurricane season yet.”
Those who come will notice some differences. Hurricane Sally left her mark on the landscape. Vertical cliffs were cut into the sand dunes, sand bars have shifted and changed in the surf zone and many of the private boardwalks are washed away.
Lifeguards and beach safety crews took advantage of clear water and calm surf to look for debris left behind that could cause problems for beachgoers.
“Crews currently are riding up and down the beach picking up little, small debris that the machines can’t get to and anything they see in the water, they’re going to paddle out and evaluate what it is that s washing up and see if we can remove it,” explained Lt. Joethan Phillips with Gulf Shores Fire Rescue – Beach Safety Division. “We just had an incident where the lifeguard paddled out. We’re going to get in touch with Public Works to remove a piece of wood that was part of a sign somewhere.”
So, Gulf Shores is asking for patience as it slowly gets things back on track. The curfew that has been in place will also be lifted and the checkpoints removed at 6:00 a.m. City officials do ask that folks resist the urge to come down to just sight-see.
