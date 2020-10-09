Public beach accesses slowly reopen after Sally

Several folks waking up to crews removing barricades instead of debris this morning in Gulf Shores.
Beaches partially opened last week to owners and renters with their own beach access, as many public access points remained closed for Sally cleanup.
Some of those public access points are now gradually reopening.
Several folks were pleasantly surprised this morning to find Gulf Place open again.
"We've been praying real hard to get this little guy back on the beach, so its good, and to get everybody back too," said David Michael Jones, a resident of Gulf Shores.
Tourists are also heading back to our beaches after Governor Ivey lifted a mandatory evacuation order for visitors as Delta shifted away from us.
Tom Johnson was excited to vacation down to see his favorite sugar white sand again, but was surprised to see what Sally left behind.
"I had no idea that Sally did this much damage. I was just astounded at all the trees that are down. Its terrible," said Johnson, who is town visiting for the next few days.
The City of Gulf Shores still has plenty of work to do, like replacing nearly 100 yards of beach and three feet of sand along their coastline.
But after weeks of round the clock cleanup for locals, even a few minutes in the sand to catch their breath makes all the difference.
"We needed a good break from everything that's going on in 2020, so its better than talking politics," said Jones.
The City of Gulf Shores still asking visitors to push back their trips if possible, to give the town some time to get back on their feet.
Keep in mind many businesses may still be closed and the community is still recovering.
