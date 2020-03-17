The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a public health emergency to be declared in the City of Mobile.
The Mobile City Council voted unanimously to approve the Mayor's Sandy Stimpson's request to declare a public health emergency.
Social distancing was practiced at the council as council members left an empty chair between themselves.
Also, in the chamber itself, seats were roped off, so only about every third seat was open for someone to sit.
Among other things, the emergency declaration allows the city to enact a curfew if necessary.
But Mayor Stimpson emphasized there is not one at this time and all restaurants and bars remain open.
He says other mayors he's talked to, like the mayors of Huntsville and Montgomery, want the same thing.
Stimpson said, "None of us are wanting to close down, or having the governor close down, our bars and restaurants at this point in time because we see what the restaurant owners and bar owners are doing. We may get to that, but, at this point in time, we know that these individuals that are working, these hospitality workers, are living week to week, every two weeks."
The mayor says he continues to talk to mayors around the state to get updates on what's happening in their cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.