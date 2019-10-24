Publix officials announced that the supermarket chain will offer veterans, active military personnel and their families a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day in honor of their service to the country.
The offer is for in-store purchases only. The discount excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services. The discount also excludes Publix Delivery, Publix Curbside or online payments.
At purchase, discount will be valid with proof of veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver’s license with veteran designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.