CHATOM, Ala (WALA) -- A South Alabama Ford dealer pulling the plug on a promotion on Wednesday just as it was going viral online.
Chatom Ford was giving away a shotgun, a Bible and an American Flag with every purchase.
The dealership launched a new promotion just hours after ending the other one. This time it has a little less fire power.
“We're going to give away a Bible, an American Flag and a gift certificate to use wherever you want for whatever you want,” the man in Facebook ad said.
The old ad was put up last Friday. At issue for Ford Motor Company, the dealership giving out a gun with every purchase.
“My first impression was only in Alabama would you see something like this,” said Brian DeMarco. “A gun, a Bible and an American Flag given away if you buy a pickup truck.”
Chatom Ford said they were forced to end the promo early at the request of Ford.
“I think that’s kind of unfortunate,” said Hannah Willis. “A little over stepping I guess.”
“It is lose, lose whatever way you go,” DeMarco said. “Somebody is going to get their feelings hurt because of it.”
The dealer said their post went farther than their expectations. Just days after it went up it had a quarter million views.
“We had no idea it was going to spread outside our little bubble of South Alabama,” Coby Palmer told FOX10 News on Tuesday.
The new Independence Day promotion dropping the gun in favor of what they are calling glory. Now giving customers a $200 gift card instead of a weapon.
“If it's just because we're afraid they're going to hurt somebody's feelings, or somebody is going to get upset well then maybe that's going down a slippery slope at that point,” DeMarco said.
This new promotion will also run through the end of July.
FOX10 News reached out to Ford Motor Company for comment on the decision to have the dealership end the promotion but did not hear back as of Wednesday night.
