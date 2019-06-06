MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being lost as it was passed down through family, a Daphne woman's search for information related to her great-uncle's death resulted in his Purple Heart being reissued to the family 74 years after he died.
Pvt. Stephen Novak was 28-years-old when he was injured storming Utah Beach on D-Day and died days later on June 10, 1944.
Lani Kosick, Novak's great-niece, says she began hunting down information related to his death after her grandfather (Novak's brother) mentioned Novak dying in WWII. He told her Novak's Purple Heart was lost in the family.
“That’s something that’s always bothered him, something that [he felt] his brother’s legacy had been lost," Kosick said. "And nobody really knew about the story and something he always kinda had bottled up.”
Kosick, with some help from a cousin, learned the majority of Novak's records were destroyed in a fire. What she found through extensive research though, was the application for his military headstone.
“The document that was my saving grace, was the application for his military headstone, that said 'killed-in-action,' and that warranted a Purple Heart," Kosick said.
On Christmas 2018, Kosick surprised her grandfather, who had looked up to his brother growing up, with the re-issued Purple Heart.
"He knew exactly, once he felt the box, he knew what it was, and it’s the first, the only time I’ve seen him so emotional and in tears," Kosick said.
Novak is remembered as being a gentle soul, who disliked war and worked at a business prior to being drafted to WWII. In her research, Kosick says one of the more heartbreaking realities of her research, was the thousands of U.S. casualties whose legacies were lost in a massive Army records facility fire in the 1970's.
“It made I real for me because I think our generation, we’re a step back from WWII, and we know it happened, we know it was tragic, but we don’t realize how tragic it really was," Kosick said.
