MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One local non-profit organization is giving homeless cats in the Mobile area, a second chance.

Purrfect Partners of Mobile is helping cats and kittens find their "fur-ever" home.

Founding member, Tammy Punch said the city of Mobile has a big need for cat rescue due to the lack of spaying and neutering, "we wanted to sort of be a hub where we could get cats from living off of the streets to loving homes."

Since the beginning of the year, the organization has taken in a total of 435 cats, 154 of those now in need of fostering.

"Foster care is so important to us, said Tammy Punch, "because when we get cats in, they need a place to go where they can not only be cared for but to be socialized, they need to learn have to live in a family.

Before they are sent off to a home, Veterinarian, Dr. Linda Knight said she makes sure all their felines are clean and healthy.

"Once we have them in our care we do health examinations on them, we deworm them, we vaccinate them, we test for Leukemia and aids and we give them medication for sick animals that they might need".

Purrfect Partners of Mobile have a strict "no-drop off' policy, instead they ask that you contact them first.

"We will try to help people but they have to do it the appropriate way and that's by contacting us first and letting us make sure we have the capacity to take care of these cats because if we get overcrowding then that's another problem," said Punch.

Purrfect Partners of Mobile is currently asking for donations. All the proceeds raised will be used to purchase a new adoption facility and cover operating expenses.

You can make a donation, sign up for adoption or volunteer by visiting their website. click here