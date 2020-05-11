MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.
Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Monday’s installment:
QUESTION: The federal government continues to send those stimulus payments. How much has been sent out?
BRENDAN: According to the Treasury Department, as of Friday, the government had sent economic security payments to almost 129 million people. That money totals more than $218 billion.
In Alabama, almost 2 million payments have been made, totaling more than $3.4 billion.
That could be the fastest the IRS has ever spent that much money, considering the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act did not pass until the end of March.
It breaks down like this:
- Nearly 108 million people have gotten their money via direct deposit totaling more than $188 billion.
- Another 1 million-plus people have received more than $30 billion on Direct Express Cards.
- Almost 20 million have gotten more than $30 billion from old-fashioned paper checks.
That does not include some $2.5 billion that the feds have sent to U.S. territories.
If you haven’t gotten yours yet, go to this website: irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments. From there, you can follow the instructions to see whether you should click the portal for tax filers or non-filers.
QUESTION: How man people are still waiting to get paid?
BRENDAN: The IRS expects to send out about 150 million payments in total, so that means something like 21 million more are still on the way.
So far, five different categories of people have gotten the money:
- People who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and have set up direct deposit.
- People who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns but haven’t submitted banking information and people who have an adjusted gross income of less than $30,000.
- People who provided information to the “Get My Payment” portal by April 29.
- People who did not file taxes but who provided information on the “non-filer” website by April 29.
- Social Security or Railroad Retirement recipients who received a 2019 Form SSA-1099 or Form RRB-1099 and who did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019.
QUESTION: We got a question from a caller asking if this new stimulus program was going to be for everyone or just businesses.
BRENDAN: It depends on what she is talking about. She could be talking about a bill that Congress passed last month totaling $484 billion. Most of that was $320 billion in additional money for small business loans. Congress added that money after the Treasury Department blew through the original $349 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program in 13 days.
That bill also had money for hospitals and coronavirus testing.
The caller might be referring to additional stimulus that’s been talked about on Capitol Hill. Nothing has passed, but one idea that is gathering steam among Democrats is to send more money directly to families and individuals.
Unlike the CARES Act, this would be no one-time $1,200 shot. The Emergency Money for the People Act would give $2,000 a month for 12 months to anyone 16 and older with income less than $130,000 a year or married couples making less than $260,000. Parents with children younger than 16 would get an additional $500 per child up a maximum of three.
QUESTION: And that’s not even the most generous proposal. Tell us about the other one.
BRENDAN: A pair of Democratic congresswomen have sponsored the Automatic Boost to Communities Act.” This also would provide $2,000 a month per person, but dependent children would get that same amount. And it would be open to virtually everyone – including foreigners who entered on temporary work visas as long as they’ve been in the United States at least three months.
Not only that, but after the end of the crisis, people would continue to get $1,000 a month for a full year after that.
Before you make plans to spend all that dough, it does look like these bills have a great chance of passing. Republicans are balking at a price tag. Estimates for the Emergency Money for the People Act run as high as $4.5 trillion.
And the ABC Act could reach $10 trillion. For context, that is more than twice as much as the federal government spent in fiscal year 2019 on everything.
QUESTION: If you haven’t yet gotten you stimulus payment, you might have to ask fast, isn’t that right?
BRENDAN: The IRS is mailing checks to people who do not have direct deposit set up with the tax agency.
But if you don’t want to wait for snail mail, you have to let the IRS know your bank account and routing number by this Wednesday at 11 a.m. You do that by going to the “Get My Payment” site.
You will need your 2019 tax return, or your 2018 return if you haven’t filed this year yet.
If you are not required to file taxes, you can go to the non-filer portal at the IRS website. But remember, that does not apply to people who get Social Security, disability, veterans benefits or a few other government programs. If that’s the case, you should be paid automatically.
The IRS says it will send millions of files to the Bureau of Fiscal Services to ramp up the number of checks it mails. Those will come throughout this month and into June.
QUESTION: The IRS has made another change, this one involving a tax credit for health benefits. Explain this.
BRENDAN: This has to do with a tax break that companies normally get as an incentive to offer health insurance to their employees.
The IRS initially took the position that companies could not get the credit for employees who had been furloughed because of COVID-19. The IRS had said companies needed to pay some wages in order to get the tax break.
This brought bipartisan push-back on Capitol Hill. And last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin relented.
The IRS has updated a frequently asked questions section on its website. Now, any company that averaged 100 or fewer full-time workers in 2019 can treat its health plan expenses as wages for the purpose of calculating the benefit as long as they are continuing to provide health insurance.
The tax credit covers half of the wages and health benefits up for $10,000 per employee in a quarter.
(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)
