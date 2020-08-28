The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a change to its coronavirus testing guidance Monday that is drawing some questions.
The CDC previously had advised local health departments to test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. But the new guidance said those people did "not necessarily need a test" unless they were more vulnerable to COVID-19.
In a submitted FOX10 News "Ask A COVID Question" a viewer wanted to know how medical experts in Alabama were addressing the new guidance.
Dr. Karen Landers, Area Health Officer, Alabama Department of Public Health tells FOX10 News:
Due to ongoing community transmission of COVID 19 in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to recommend that contacts of cases of COVID 19 be tested if they have any symptoms during their quarantine and asymptomatic persons consider testing between 4-7 days after their last known exposure to a case.
Keep in mind that a contact of a case must remain in home quarantine for 14 days after the last known exposure and that a negative test does not reduce the time in home quarantine. This is due to the incubation period of COVID 19 being 2 to 14 days.
The World Health Organization says countries should actively test people to find coronavirus cases, even if they have mild or no symptoms.
That's despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recently switched guidance to say asymptomatic contacts of cases don't need to be tested.
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for the coronavirus, says when officials are investigating clusters of COVID-19, "testing may need to be expanded to look for individuals who are on the more mild end of the spectrum or who may indeed be asymptomatic."
Van Kerkhove says countries were free to adapt their testing guidance for their individual needs and its critical how fast countries get results.
"What's really important is that testing is used as an opportunity, to define active cases so that they can be isolated and so that contact tracing can also take place," Van Kerkhove said. "This is really fundamental to breaking chains of transmission."
Earlier in the pandemic, WHO recommend that countries focus on "testing, testing, testing."
Van Kerkhove also says wearing masks alone to protect against the spread of the coronavirus isn't enough, expressing concerns that people are growing too lax on maintaining physical distancing.
"So it's not just masks alone. It's not just physical distancing alone," Van Kerkhove said. "It's not just hand cleaning alone. Do it all."
