MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An upcoming 5-K and fun run continues to help out worthy causes in the Port City. Last year "Race for Hope" benefitted the Rose Center. This year proceeds are going to help the Dumas Wesley Community Center.
Tucked away in Crichton, some call the center one of the best kept secrets in Mobile.
"This center has been for years and I never knew all this stuff existed," said Joe Smiley.
The center has been a godsend for Smiley. For the last two years, the single father's 11-year-old son Jaxson has been going to Dumas Wesley's free After School Achievement Program.
"I love coming here," said Jaxson.
The kids get a free meal and hands-on experience with scheduled projects. Jaxson has not only learned is way around the chess board, but is also now a whiz on the computer. Jaxson credits his grades to the help of free tutoring from students at local colleges who volunteer at the center.
"I get help and before that my grades were dropping and I needed help with my grades so I wouldn't fail. Once they started helping me -- my grades started coming up faster and faster.. and it's just fun to come," said Jaxson.
But Dumas Wesley does so much more -- providing meals for seniors, and transitional housing for the homeless. It's also home to City Hope Church's Midtown campus.
"We saw what they were doing in the community and what they were doing for people and how big of an impact they have. And so we were like lets come along side them and partner with them to advance what they are already doing," said Pastor Jody Davidson, City Hope Church Midtown Campus.
The center is overwhelmed by the gift from the 4th Annual Race for Hope.
"Knowing that they believe in what we do and they believe in our participants and the betterment of our community. Together we can move the world. We can change the world... And we feel like we do every day by providing these programs and services," said Joni Hendee, Dumas Wesley Community Center Marketing & Public Relations Director.
Jaxson is just one shining example of Dumas Wesley's many success stories.
"People just need to know what's going on at Dumas Wesley. Dumas Wesley is a center for the people," said Joe.
Proving "hope" can be found in the most unexpected places.
In the last three years, Race for Hope has raised more than $88,000. The race is Saturday, October 12th. For more information on how to register click here.
