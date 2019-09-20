The 2019 Race for the Fallen to benefit the Police Benevolent Foundation is coming up soon.
The 5k or 1 Mile "Glowing Fun For Everyone" is set for Saturday, September 28 at 6:30pm at the Grounds in Mobile.
Register and learn more at raceforthefallen.com.
