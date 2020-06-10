The Mobile City Council is talking about a race issue.
Specifically, they're looking at a proposal to eliminate the word "race" on all forms and documents issued by the City of Mobile.
Council Member Fred Richardson introduced the ordinance Tuesday.
It would replace the word "race" with the word "ethnicity" on all official forms and documents issued by the City of Mobile.
Richardson says listing "race" divides people into groups based on skin color and racial categories and drives nationwide hate.
Richardson said, "Every human being have the same common ancestors. The day has come and gone: race has got to go. We're all members of the same race: ain't no white race, black race. Don't nobody have to list the color of their skin but white people and black people."
Richardson says the word "ethnicity" reflects the origin, history, and heritage of a person's ancestors.
The Mobile City Council's Administrative Services Committee will meet next Tuesday and is set to talk about that proposal.
