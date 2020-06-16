Should the City of Mobile eliminate the word "race" on official forms and documents?
That's what one city council member is proposing.
Tuesday afternoon, a committee of the city council talked about the proposal.
The council's Administrative Services Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the proposed ordinance by Council Member Fred Richardson.
Richardson wants to eliminate the word "race" on City of Mobile official forms and documents and replace it with the word "ethnicity."
Richardson says the city shouldn't use the word "race" to identify residents, but Stimpson Administration officials had said the ordinance could cause problems for the city in applying for state and federal grants the city might be eligible for.
At Tuesday's committee meeting, Richardson said, "Prior to slavery, the word never existed as pertaining to humans. It never existed. It just evolved after slavery so they could put my ancestors in this category to show that they were inferior to everybody else."
The city council was scheduled to consider the ordinance at Tuesday morning's meeting.
It postponed any action until next week's meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.