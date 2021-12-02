The Community Remembrance Project has announced an upcoming scholarship essay contest.

It is open to students in grades 9-12 who attend school in Baldwin County.

Prizes totaling $5000 will be awarded to winning participants. Students are asked to examine a local historical topic of racial injustice and to discuss its legacy today.

Additional Details:

Launch Date: September 30, 2021

Closing Date: December 10, 2021

Judges share winners confidentially with Essay Committee Co-Chairs; Co-Chairs notify students and schools if they have placed: January 10, 2022

Awards Ceremony: MLK Day, Monday, January 17 as a central part of the widely attended and covered by media Baldwin County MLK Day program in Foley, AL at the Foley Civic Center. The developing program will include guest speaker and music. Finalists all come and the placements of the winners and honorable mentions are all announced for the first time there with the winning essayist reading his/her/their essay.

Students will also be honored and the winning essayist will read that essay at the Marker Installation Ceremony February 5 in Bay Minette on Courthouse Square that will be attended by the public and covered by media.

Students will also be invited to a Baldwin County Commission Meeting later in February as a part of Black History Month and the winning student asked to read that essay at the Meeting that is attended by the public, covered by media, and appears on local cable channel.

More details are available on the Community Remembrance Project Baldwin County, Alabama Facebook Page.