MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Across Mobile communities carry the burden of gun violence, a weight growing heavier by the day.

“We’ve got too many people getting shot,” said Bobby Shindell.

“I am just terrified,” said another man.

On the heels of a violent weekend in Mobile ending in five shootings, two of them deadly, a 19-year-old and 40-year-old man killed.

“This violence has got to stop.”

Neighbors on Farnell Drive believe their street is among the most dangerous in the city.

In the last year alone three people have been shot to death on Farnell and two others injured, including a 5-year-old boy.

“Right here down Farnell is one of the roughest spots,” said Shindell.

In addition to the five shootings this weekend, there were four other reports of shots being fired into homes and cars, including on Farnell Dr.

At this point neighbors fear at any moment they’ll be shot for something as simple as sitting on the front porch.

“Not long ago it had a couple gunshots come through here and it was like right here, you know, like we standing out here right now like bam bam bam bam!”

So far this year MPD says there have been 14 homicides, five are still unsolved.

This time last year there were only 10 homicides in the city.

We’re told in this year alone, someone has used a gun to commit a crime nearly 300 times in the Port City.

As gun violence rages across the city, Mobile police laid out 26 firearms taken off the street in the last week and a half alone.

Guns collected by MPD in last week and a half pic.twitter.com/fWCWzihkVt — Marella Porter (@marellasp) April 12, 2021

“I’m outraged. I’m upset. I'm disappointed in some of the violent crime that I've seen occur in our city,” said Lawrence Battiste, Mobile public safety director.

Mayor Stimpson called it an epidemic.

“I am personally outraged just as I know the citizens are in Mobile with the gun violence that we’re all experiencing right now,” he said.

Many believe more needs to be done by the city to protect their families..

“They still sleeping. They not up and at it.”

“The mayor and city council is gonna have to step up. We gotta have more help out here than what we got.”

Residents on Farnell Drive and surrounding areas say they’re community can use more police patrolling their community late at night and early in the morning.

They say they need help from people in the community too, being willing to speak up and report the violence they see.

The mayor says MPD can’t “arrest their way out” of the violence.

Stimpson says a lot of the suspects are behind multiple shootings.

He says if laws don't change to keep shooters in jail the problem will persist.