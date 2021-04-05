Temperatures rebounded nicely today in the mid to upper 70’s despite a cool start. Expect a mild night tonight. Lows will be in the 60 degree range with a little patchy fog possible. Tuesday is shaping up to be another classic spring weather day for our area. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the 80 degree range.  Expect clouds to increase Wednesday. We could see some spotty storms late, but better chances arrive Thursday. The pattern looks wet Thursday through the weekend.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.