Temperatures rebounded nicely today in the mid to upper 70’s despite a cool start. Expect a mild night tonight. Lows will be in the 60 degree range with a little patchy fog possible. Tuesday is shaping up to be another classic spring weather day for our area. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the 80 degree range. Expect clouds to increase Wednesday. We could see some spotty storms late, but better chances arrive Thursday. The pattern looks wet Thursday through the weekend.
Rain Chances Return Late Week
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
