Rare federally protected birds nesting on Baldwin beaches

Sea turtles aren’t the only things nesting on our beautiful Baldwin beaches this time of year.
Least Terns are just some of the shore nesting birds that flock to our area to lay their nests.
The federally protected birds are usually hard to see, as they are white, small, and blend in with the sand.
They tend to lay their eggs between April and August, and more people on beaches have pushed them to nesting in some pretty unusual places.
“People don’t realize that they’re here, and so, with development, increased traffic on the beaches, these birds have adapted to nesting on rooftops, so we just have to keep an eye out for things like that," said Fallan Batchelor, who is working alongside Alabama Audubon and Orange Beach Coastal Resources to conserve these bird's habitat.
If you spot a Least Tern nest, or have one on your roof, you're asked to contact Batchelor here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.