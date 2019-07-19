With the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing this weekend, there's been a lot of interest in that historic occasion, especially among people who were too young to have lived through it.
You don't have to go far from Mobile to see special mementos from Apollo flights.
It's all at the National Naval Aviation Museum at NAS Pensacola.
You can even take a virtual reality trip on the Apollo 11 flight.
The first thing you notice at the Apollo space exhibit at the National Naval Aviation Museum is a replica wrapped in what looks like gold tin foil.
It's the Lunar Excursion Module, or LEM, which Hill Goodspeed, Museum Historian, said, "is actually the spacecraft in which two of the three crewmen on Apollo spaceflights to the moon made their descent to the lunar surface, and this is where they lived and worked during their time on the surface of the moon."
This one is a replica of the LEM that was flown during Apollo 17, the last Apollo mission.
Another large exhibit is what's called a "boiler plate" capsule similar to the type used by crews recovering the Apollo astronauts after they splashed down.
Goodspeed also said, "And we also have the actual rescue basket and the uniform and flight gear worn by the pilot of the helicopter that recovered the Apollo 11 astronauts, Mike Collins, Buzz Aldrin, and Neil Armstrong, when they splashed down following their historic moon landing in July of 1969."
From some of the largest exhibits to the smallest: you can see part of a moon rock returned by the crew of Apollo 17.
You may not be able to go into outer space, but the next best thing could be the Apollo 11 virtual reality attraction.
For $10.00, seats shake as you are hurled into space, land on the moon, and endure the heat and vibrations as you return into the Earth's atmosphere.
Brian Wilson Haddock of Birmingham was on board.
Haddock said, "I just freaked out whenever it was launching off."
When asked if it maybe felt like he was going to the moon, he said, "A little, I guess."
Brian's grandparents, Tom and Gale Sawyer, remember the moon landings.
Gale Sawyer said, "Incredible: I mean, it was very....made you think, how far away the moon is, and where we are and how did they get here. And for him to be brave to get out Neil Armstrong and step on the moon and plant the flag, it was just patriotic."
Tom Sawyer said, "I just think back, living through that time, I don't think we had any idea of how great a breakthrough that was and how privileged we were to have lived in this time that we've been in."
In commemoration of the Apollo 11 landing, the museum is holding a big celebration this weekend which includes an exhibit on Naval aviation that just opened last Friday, and the movie "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" with never before seen footage.
Here is a link to activities at the museum: https://www.navalaviationmuseum.org/event/apollo-11-50th-anniversary-celebration/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.