Reaction is starting to come in to that new proposal to annex three areas of west Mobile into the City of Mobile.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson plans to propose a resolution to the Mobile City Council that, if approved, would lead to election in these three areas.
If approved in all three areas, the annexation would add about 13,000 people and the mayor says it would make the City of Mobile the second largest in the state.
The three areas are the Schillinger Road-Cottage Hill Road corridor, Snow Road-Airport Road Corridor, and the Kings Branch area: about eight square miles which would add about 13,000 people.
The administration believes one of the big draws would be providing fire protection and emergency medical services in the police jurisdiction.
What do people think about the proposal?
Darlene Wolfe said she thought that would be the best option.
She said, "The big thing is the insurance. Once you have, like, we're rated like the top right now because we're covered by Mobile's fire department and, if we get our own fire station, we're going to go the lowest and it takes years and years to get that up and your insurance rate is going to go way high."
One man said he didn't know, but "I'll watch the news and I'll see what happens."
Ann Hetrick said, "I voted against it years ago because I didn't want the traffic circles and so forth, but I've lived here since I was 12 in Mobile so I'm ready to be in the city."
