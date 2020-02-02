MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One decade after making highlight plays for Davidson High School in Mobile, Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward are playing on the world's biggest stage Sunday night in Super Bowl LIV.
The pair play strong safety and free safety on defense for the San Francisco 49ers, who play the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th edition of the Super Bowl on FOX10 at 5:30 p.m.
Tartt posted to his Twitter page this week, attaching a picture of he and Ward with the caption, "From Mobile to Miami... praises to the most high."
Tartt, who only played one season of football for Davidson, went on to play college football for Samford before making it to the NFL.
Ward played his college football at Northern Illinois before the 49ers drafted him in 2014.
Their connection will look to give San Francisco its sixth Super Bowl win.
