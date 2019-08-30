MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspect seen in the accompanying images.
The MPD says that on Thursday at approximately 5 a.m. police responded to the Circle K store at 8130 Cottage Hill Road in response to a reported robbery. Police say an unknown male entered the location armed with a gun and demanded money and cigarettes from the store clerk.
He is described as a black male, 5-foot-11, weighing 180-200 pounds, with a small afro-style haircut,with some facial hair around his chin.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes. They say he entered the location without his face being covered.
The suspect is consider armed and dangerous, police say.
If you recognize him, you are asked to call 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
