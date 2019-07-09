July is Sarcoma Awareness Month. Sarcoma is a rare cancerous tumor occurring in connective tissues. Doctors say there are anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 cases a year in the United States. It's a very small percentage, accounting for about 1% of all cancers in the U.S. Doctors say sarcoma tumors can grow to the size of a basketball or watermelon.
Dr. J. Harrison Howard, USA Health Surgical Oncologist and Associate Professor of Surgery, stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about the warning signs of sarcoma.
What to look for?
Lumps, growths, belly getting bigger
Next Steps
Talk to your primary care physician if have a growth of this kind. If they find it to be a sarcoma, have them refer to USA for experienced treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.