MOBILE, Ala.(WALA)—The heat did not keep people from enjoying their long weekend.
“It’s pretty hot. That’s no lie.”
Some regretted outfit choices, others found relief.
“The breeze. The swings”
“We’ve tried to stay inside until later this afternoon.”
They also shared some good advice.
“Drink a lot of water.”
“Find a nice shady spot, get a good breeze, have a hat. That’s all you need.”
Fort staff helped people keep cool by offering hydration stations and installing sun shades and fans just this week.
“We’re just staying cool by hydrating and getting out of the sun as often as we can today.”
As we continue enjoying the summer events to come, it’s important we do what we can to prevent heat related illness by drinking plenty of water, wearing loose, light colored clothing and getting as much AC as possible.
