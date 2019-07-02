A record number of drivers are expected on the road this 4th of July. That’s according to AAA which said Wednesday, July 3, 2019 will be the busiest day. Mobile and Baldwin counties will see their share of traffic and law enforcement will be stepping up patrols in problem spots.
Triple “A” cites a bolstered confidence in the economy and low fuel prices for that record-breaking prediction. Of the 48.9 million expected travelers, more than 41 million will get in their cars and drive. Some will head down I-10 to Alabama beaches and points east.
“I think overall, people are starting to have a little better attitude and feeling about the economy and about how things are going,” said holiday traveler, Jody Hall. “I have noticed that more of my friends are taking vacations this summer.”
Folks making a pit stop at Buc-ee’s Beach Express early in the week were either getting a head start on vacation or wrapping one up and heading back home for the holiday. They said traffic hadn’t been too bad so far.
“Not much traffic compared to years in the past so very delighted at that, for sure,” said Destin-bound Patrick Griffin.
“The drive’s been pretty good. It’s been really busy. The traffic’s been hectic,” said Laticia Simpson of west-bound I-10 traffic. “The traffic’s been hectic, but it’s been smooth. It’s been smooth.”
All of that will be changing as July 4th draws closer. Alabama State Troopers and Baldwin County Deputies will have extra patrols and stepped-up enforcement over the weekend along the interstate and other problem areas like Highway 59 and the Baldwin Beach Express. Baldwin County deputies said they’ll be looking for speeders along with reckless, aggressive and impaired drivers.
If you’re taking a road trip this holiday, public safety officials encourage you to leave early, be patient and drive safely.
