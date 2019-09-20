Record number of volunteers expected for Alabama Coastal Cleanup 2019

Thousands of volunteers will be hitting the sand tomorrow for Alabama’s 32 Annual Coastal Cleanup.
This year’s theme is to “get the trash out of the splash!”
Organizers say they are expecting a record number of 6,000 volunteers to spend their Saturday morning cleaning up the coast from Dauphin Island to the Florida-Alabama line.
We’re told with nearly 2,000 of those volunteers being youth groups, hopes are high when it comes to our ecosystem’s future.
“To see those, they’re the ones that are going to be taking care of this ecosystem, the beach, and our many natural resources we have for the years to come, so we place a lot of emphasis on that, and their participation is unbelievable,” said Spencer Ryan, Director of AL Pals.
If you want to help, its not too late!
You can head to a cleanup zone near you and sign up on site.
Cleanup will be from 8 am to noon , and water, gloves, and a t-shirt will be provided.
To find your closest cleanup zone, click here.
