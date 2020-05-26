Our COVID-19 question came from a viewer who wanted to know more about antibody testing, and how a “recovered” coronavirus patient can donate plasma.
The Food & Drug Administration is seeking people who are fully recovered to sign up to donate plasma.
Health officials say, it’s because people who have recovered from the virus have developed antibodies that attack COVID-19.
As for “free” antibody testing, the Alabama Department of Public Health said it is available in Mobile, but a recovered patient needs to call and check a clinic or medical facility, first.
However, State Health Officials say a prior antibody test is not required for donating plasma. All you have to do is contact the American Red Cross!
Here is the website to donate plasma:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/plasma-donations-from-recovered-covid-19-patients.html
Red Cross officials say if you meet health requirements, all you have to do is fill out “A COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Donor Eligibility Form.”
The Red Cross would then contact you with further instructions on how to donate.
