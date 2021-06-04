The recreational red snapper season begins today in state and federal waters off Florida and remain open through July 28, closing July 29.

And Escambia County officials say local anglers don’t have to go far to find a good fishing spot.

“Escambia County’s network of artificial reefs presents great opportunities for snapper fishing, with over 500 reef units throughout state and federal waters,” says Robert Turpin, Marine Resources Division Manager, for a news release. “The Escambia Southeast reef site is the largest permitted artificial reef site in Florida state waters and includes one of the world’s largest artificial reefs, Three Mile Bridge Rubble #5.”

Built using more than 100 deployments averaging 750 tons each, the 75,000-ton artificial reef covers more than 10 acres with a vertical relief of up to 30 feet.

Escambia County MRD also obtained $2.8 million in Natural Resources Damage Assessment funding from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill for artificial reef development. MRD utilized these funds to deploy 125 concrete modules in the “Old Casino Reef Site” approximately one mile south of Casino Beach. MRD also constructed 167 patch reefs around the perimeter of Escambia Southeast artificial reef site. These patch reefs are placed approximately 500 feet apart along the 14-mile perimeter of the reef site.

All artificial reef coordinates are available through the Escambia County Public Artificial Reef List. The list is available in excel, GPX and KML file formats, allowing users to upload reef coordinates directly to their onboard GPS units or view in Google Earth

For the full list and more information visit: https://myescambia.com/marineresources and click on “Artificial Reefs” in the navigation bar. The newest artificial reefs will be towards the bottom of the list.

If you plan to fish for red snapper in any state or federal waters off Florida from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required). Sign up at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snappers,” which is under the “Regulations by Species – Reef Fish” tab. Looking to keep up to date on Florida’s saltwater fishing regulations? Find them on Fish Rules App. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.