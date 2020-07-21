MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Recycling Center at 4851 Museum Drive, across from the Mobile Museum of Art, is temporarily closed.
Officials recommend that citizens use Pinehill facility located at 310 Pinehill Drive, near the corner of Pinehill and Airport Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.