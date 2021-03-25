The past year has taken an enormous toll on families across the country, beginning with a global pandemic.

And the time has seen more billion-dollar disasters than any other year on record.

Many of those extreme weather events happened along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday was Red Cross Giving Day, a day set aside to raise money to help in the future when those disasters strike.

The Red Cross provides shelter, food, medical or mental health support, and even financial assistance when families need it most.

If you can help, head to redcross.org/givingday to make a financial gift.

Or you can go to redcross.org and sign up to volunteer or schedule a blood donation.