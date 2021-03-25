The past year has taken an enormous toll on families across the country, beginning with a global pandemic.
And the time has seen more billion-dollar disasters than any other year on record.
Many of those extreme weather events happened along the Gulf Coast.
Wednesday was Red Cross Giving Day, a day set aside to raise money to help in the future when those disasters strike.
The Red Cross provides shelter, food, medical or mental health support, and even financial assistance when families need it most.
If you can help, head to redcross.org/givingday to make a financial gift.
Or you can go to redcross.org and sign up to volunteer or schedule a blood donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.