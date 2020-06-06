MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Chapter of the American Red Cross (ARC) will open one shelter, for Mobile County residents who do not feel safe staying in their homes during the threat of Tropical Storm Cristobal, officials say today.
The shelter location will be:
Theodore High School
6201 Swedletown Road
Theodore, AL 36582
Residents who live in areas prone to flooding or storm surges and those living in mobile homes should take advantage of sheltering in a safe location.
Registration will be open on June 6, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
All clients are required to wear a mask, and will be screened prior to entering the shelter.
Bring all medications and personal items that may be required for each family member.
