Yellow flags were posted Thursday morning, June 17, 2021 at Baldwin County beaches but were changed to red by afternoon as a precaution. Beach safety officials expect conditions to worsen as a tropical system pushes towards the gulf coast.

Lifeguards in Orange Beach noticed increasing rip currents and coordinated with Gulf Shores to make the change simultaneously. Beach safety officials in Gulf Shores said Thursday may have been the last good beach day this week.

“We are going to continue to monitor the situation and the forecast but right now, it’s calling for six to eight-foot surf and really strong currents and conditions,” said Beach Safety Chief for Gulf Shores, Joethan Phillips.

Plenty of folks were taking advantage of the nice day on Thursday and said they plan to make the best of things through their stay, even if the weather turns bad.

“We’re here. We’re with family. We’re with friends. Everyone’s here. Going to have a great time,” said Theresa Charlton from Charleston, SC. “We’re going to have a new member in the family with a beautiful wedding. We’re just excited and couldn’t be happier.”

“Just ride it out like everybody else. Have fun…enjoy,” James Taylor of Gadsden, AL said. “Just rough waves. That’s it.”

Others are leaving Saturday, when the weather is supposed to be at its worst and do have some concerns driving home.

“Yes! And, we look forward to driving in it which is just awesome,” Terri Ingram from Arkansas said with a sarcastic laugh.

“Just people being safe on the way home and taking it slow,” Jody Hall from Illinois said. “I’m worried about semis on the interstate, flying by me. That’s kind of nerve-racking in bad rains.”

Most visitors were just hoping that whatever the tropical system turns into stays to the west and said they will just make the best of whatever Mother Nature brings.