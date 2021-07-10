PENSACOLA BEACH, Fl. (WALA) -- After a year off due to COVID -- the Blue Angels were back -- much to the delight of crowds on Pensacola Beach.

Despite the clouds -- beachgoers were filing in early to get a front row seat to Red, White, & Blues.

You could call it a warm up -- prop planes putting on a show of their own -- getting the crowd going. All the way from New Orleans -- this is Roman Wax's first air show.

"Roman: It's great! Yeah, what so good about it? -- Roman: All the planes and when they go up so high -- they come down and it looks like they are going to crash."

With the Blue Angels returning home, Roman's Mom Sacha packed the car for an airshow adventure.

"So we packed up late last night... We got in really late at 1:30. Woke up early, got out here. It's amazing," said Sacha. "The Blue Angels -- they just sneak up on you and then you hear them and before you know it -- they're on top of you. It's so loud and amazing... The kids are loving it!"

Also loving these hometown heroes -- Artis Lewis and his wife -- who are celebrating 55 years of marriage.

"Also, tomorrow is her birthday... So this is where she wanted to come. So, we are down here because she wanted to come down here for this show for her anniversary," said Lewis.

While they've seen the Blues before -- seeing them on their home turf is a first.

"She enjoys watching the air planes... And I do too. I'm not a fan of riding in them, but I like to see other people riding in them," said Lewis.