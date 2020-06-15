ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - Throughout June, Regions Bank is raising awareness and providing financial support for nonprofits serving people with autism, as well as their families, bank officials announced on Monday. Officials say people across South Alabama are encouraged to show their support through online voting.
High Hopes 4 Autism in Elberta is one of the nonprofits participating in Regions’ What a Difference a Day Makes contest.
Officials say through June 30, Regions is using its web and social media channels to spotlight High Hopes 4 Autism and other organizations making a tremendous impact in the lives of people and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder.
High Hopes 4 Autism was the first clinical Applied Behavioral Analysis program established in lower Baldwin County. The mission of the nonprofit is to provide effective therapy to clients and families with a focus on verbal behavior and communication. Located on the campus of St. Benedict Catholic School, the organization is able to teach social skills in a naturally occurring traditional school environment.
The public is invited to learn more about High Hopes 4 Autism and additional nonprofits through brief articles in the What a Difference a Day Makes section of Regions’ news website, regions.doingmoretoday.com. Then, through June 30, eligible voters can vote once daily for their favorite organization.
After voting concludes, the nonprofit participant with the greatest number of votes will receive a $5,000 grant from Regions. All other contestants will receive grants of $500 or $1,000 based on vote totals. Further, Regions will provide a day of volunteer service to all organizations in the contest.
High Hopes 4 Autism needs to secure many additional votes to secure a chance for additional funding when the contest concludes.
“Regions Bank is committed to offering a welcoming environment for all people, and we are honored to support High Hopes 4 Autism and additional nonprofits that empower people through supportive services and customized programs," said Christian White, Mobile Market Executive for Regions Bank. "Through What a Difference a Day Makes, we have a unique opportunity to highlight the work of High Hopes 4 Autism and other worthy nonprofits while encouraging greater public awareness of their exceptional programs and services."
