Mobile police has made an arrest in the robbery of the Regions Bank branch located at 3950 Airport Boulevard.
According to authorities, 29-year-old Eddie Blake entered the location armed with a knife and gave the teller a note demanding money.
They say the Blake did not get any money and fled the location on foot but was apprehended a short time later.
Blake face a robbery 1st degree charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.