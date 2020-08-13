BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff's office confirmed that a registered sex offender was captured in Gulfport.
Authorities say 58-year-old Gregory Moore was placed on the sex offender registry after a 1990 conviction out of Oklahoma.
According to authorities, Moore was living in Baldwin County until July of this year when he notified the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Offender Compliance Unit that he was moving to Pensacola.
Officials say Moore never set up residency in Florida and absconded. Arrest warrants were issued for requirements upon entering state and employment restrictions.
It was believed that Moore was in the Nashville area so the U.S. Marshals were asked to help locate Moore on his active warrants.
Authorities say on Thursday, August 13, U.S. Marshals in Gulfport tracked Moore to a hotel in the area. He was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Corrections Center. Moore will eventually be extradited back to Alabama to face his charges.
The U.S. Marshals, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and Harrison County, MS. Sheriff’s Office all contributed to the arrest of this suspect.
