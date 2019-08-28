A Robertsdale man has been charged with three counts of child sex abuse after investigators say the victim reported the abuse to a teacher a school. It’s not his first time to be charged with a sex crime against a child. Court records show 44-year-old William Anthony Grace was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl in 2011. He served three years of a 10-year sentence.
Baldwin County deputies arrested Grace at his place of business Tuesday, August 27, 2019 without incident. This came after a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and DHR. Investigators said Grace had inappropriate sexual contact with the child of an acquaintance three different times over the last month and a half. They said it happened on private property in the Fairhope area.
Detectives said they became aware of the case after the child went to a teacher and told them what happened. Teachers are mandated to report any instances of suspected abuse. Investigators said many cases come to them this way.
“The trust is built between the teachers and the students and we do see that quite often to where the student may not confide in a parent or even a friend, but a teacher…a lot of times they will do that,” explained Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
William Grace was also charged with one count of indecent exposure. His bond was set today at $25,000 each on the three sex abuse charges and $10,000 for indecent exposure. If he bonds out, he’ll have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and can have no contact with the victim’s family or any minors.
