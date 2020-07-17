BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - In January of 2018, Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Offender Compliance Unit began an investigation into 29-year-old Austin Hamilton of Foley.
According to officials, Hamilton is a registered sex offender out of Illinois and was being monitored by the compliance unit. They say during early 2018, Hamilton left Alabama without notifying the compliance unit and moved to another state. Officials say warrants were signed for the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act ( SORNA) violation.
In June of 2020, an anonymous tip was received that Hamilton was living in the St. Paul, Minnesota area. The United States Marshals Service was contacted and asked to assist in locating Hamilton.
On July 16, 2020, the Marshals Service in Minnesota located and arrested Hamilton near St. Paul.
Hamilton will eventually be extradited back to Alabama to face prosecution.
The US Marshals Service and Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.
